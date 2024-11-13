WATCH: US Congress holds UFO hearing

Congress is holding a hearing on Wednesday to discuss "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena" – also known as UFOs.

The House oversight committee’s hearing, titled Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth, starts at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The meeting will discuss the topic of UFOs, and is the second congressional hearing that Congress has held in order to "further pull back the curtain on secret UAP research programs conducted by the US government, and undisclosed findings they have yielded", according to a House statement.

The joint hearing will be led by representatives Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.)

"Americans deserve to understand what the government has learned about UAP sightings, and the nature of any potential threats these phenomena pose. We can only ensure that understanding by providing consistent, systemic transparency. We look forward to hearing from expert witnesses on ways to shed more light and bring greater accountability to this issue," Mace and Grothman said in a statement.