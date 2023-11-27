Watch: Train adorned with Christmas lights rumbles through southern England

All aboard for Christmas!

The Christmas Train of Lights in southern England kicked off the holiday season last week with its first run ahead of its official opening.

The holiday-themed train is run by the Dartmouth Steam Railway and Riverboat Co. headquartered in Devon, England.

Footage captured by local photographer Scott Williams shows the steam train adorned with Christmas lights as it rumbled through Paignton.

The train takes visitors from Paignton to Kingswear and back again, according to the railway.