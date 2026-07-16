WATCH: President Trump addresses nation on Iran, election integrity

The Brief President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a nationwide evening address Thursday. The broadcast is reportedly expected to center on voting procedures and ballot security ahead of the upcoming November 2026 midterm elections. Additionally, he is anticipated to reveal newly declassified government intelligence that his administration claims points to foreign interference in the 2020 election.



President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a high-profile, nationwide evening address Thursday.

What we know:

The broadcast is expected to center on voting procedures and ballot security ahead of the upcoming November 2026 midterm elections, according to C-SPAN.

Additionally, he is anticipated to reveal newly declassified government intelligence that his administration claims points to foreign interference in the 2020 election, per Reuters.

Earlier Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt held her first press briefing since returning from maternity leave. While she fielded numerous questions about the speech and refused to share specific details, the Associated Press noted that she heavily encouraged the public to tune in.

The upcoming remarks are consistent with the president's long-standing challenges to the 2020 election results. Following the election, Trump and his supporters have repeatedly raised concerns regarding electronic voting systems, mail-in ballot procedures, foreign influence and the accuracy of voter registration lists.

How to watch Trump's primetime address

What you can do:

In order to watch Trump's address from the White House on Wednesday, you can use the FOX LOCAL app on devices such as Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Additionally, if you're subscribed to a live TV streaming service such as YouTube TV, Fubo, DirectTV or Hulu + Live TV, you can watch that way via your local FOX channel.

FOX 5 D.C. will also be streaming the address free on its YouTube channel; you can watch that above.