WATCH: Photographer in Florida Keys captures Milky Way moving across sky

The Milky Way appeared to move through the sky early on Monday morning.

A photographer, Daniel Eidsmoe, in the Florida Keys captured the time-lapse footage. According to Eidsmoe, it took more than 90 minutes to film the Milky Way appearing to move through the sky.

The photographer told Storyful that the streaks of light moving across the horizon are "commercial fishing boats heading out into the Atlantic Ocean."

