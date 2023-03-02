WATCH: Injured mountain biker rescued by helicopter

An injured mountain biker on a remote trail in Grantsville, MD, was rescued by helicopters after being stranded for nearly eight hours, according to officials.

A 56-year-old mountain biker was injured while cycling through Meadow Mountain Trail in New Germany State Park on Wednesday.

Garrett County and Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department personnel found the injured man shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and requested assistance from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command's Trooper 5.

Due to the remote location and the nature of the biker's injuries, officials requested an aerial hoist mission to get the biker to safety.

An Augusta AW-139 helicopter was used to hoist the biker 100 feet into the air, and then flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for treatment.