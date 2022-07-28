Helicopter noise reporting system now available for DC area residents

article

A trial helicopter noise reporting system is now operational in the D.C. area, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton announced Wednesday.

Residents can now submit helicopter noise issues to the trial helicopter noise reporting system.

In January 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommended that the FAA establish a mechanism to exchange helicopter noise information with helicopter operators in the National Capital Region (NCR).

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: "#1 constituent complaint": DoD to try and reduce helicopter noise over Northern Virginia homes

The trial system is run by the Eastern Region Helicopter Council and the Helicopter Association International. The FAA will evaluate the results of the trial system.

"While I am concerned that the FAA is not operating the trial helicopter noise reporting system itself, it is important that helicopter noise issues be submitted to the system, so that we can have a better idea which operators are causing noise problems and where they are concentrated," Norton said. "I look forward to learning the results of the system."

Residents can submit helicopter noise issues via the website, mobile app, or by calling 877-209-3200.