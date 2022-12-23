Watch: Gospel Christmas at Washington National Cathedral

'Tis the season for holiday gospel music.

The Washington Performing Arts' Children of the Gospel and the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers are bringing Christmas cheer to the Washington National Cathedral Friday evening.

The cathedral said its annual service, which is titled "Gospel Christmas: The Light Has Come" this year, will include music, poetry, and readings from the Holy Scripture.

Canon Theologian Kelly Brown Douglas will deliver the homily.

Friday morning, the Washington Performing Arts shared footage of their Children of the Gospel Choir rehearsing before the big event.

Watch the full performance above: