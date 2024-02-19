Watch: Flight attendant leads Taylor Swift singalong during flight before 'Eras Tour'

A flight attendant got passengers hyped as he led a fun singalong of Taylor Swift’s hit song "Cruel Summer" during a flight to Melbourne, Australia, ahead of the start of the Australian portion of the entertainer's "Era’s Tour."

Paul Pilatti, who works for Australian airline Qantas, is featured in a video speaking to several rows of passengers "Cruel Summer," you know it?" he asks, before counting them in.

The Feb. 15 video, posted by Pilatti's daughter Caitlin and shared with the social news platform Storyful, captures passengers on the plane singing along, and after finishing the chorus, more flight attendants and passengers applaud the group's version of the song.

"I’ve got three daughters and a son, they’re all mad Taylor Swift fans, and so’s my wife. I like her music too," Paul told news.com.au in Australia.

"During boarding I was welcoming all the fans, there were heaps on board," he continued. "We were all just having a bit of banter and everyone was really excited, then just before landing we did the song to start the Taylor-mania," he shared with the media outlet.

When Qantas saw Caitlin’s video, the airline called Paul’s moment with the passengers "nothing less than ICONIC."

