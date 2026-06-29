WATCH: Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into Fairfax County pond

Authorities in Fairfax County rescued a driver trapped inside a sinking vehicle after it crashed into a pond Sunday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened near Walney Road and Westfields Boulevard. Video from the scene shows first responders forming a human chain to reach the woman behind the wheel, pulling her from the partially submerged vehicle and brining her safely to shore.

She was treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into Fairfax County pond (Fairfax County Police / @FairfaxCountyPD)