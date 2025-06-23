Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Driver going wrong way on Suitland Parkway caught on camera

By
Published  June 23, 2025 10:59am EDT
Cars and Trucks
FOX 5 DC
Car drives wrong way on DC parkway

A car was caught on camera driving the wrong way on Suitland Parkway. Video courtesy of X user @aKellyBrand.

WASHINGTON - A video on social media captured a driver going the wrong way on Suitland Parkway. 

What we know:

A video posted on social media on Sunday evening and obtained by FOX 5 shows a black sedan driving against traffic. 

"Only on Suitland Parkway. Never fails," wrote X user @aKellyBrand. 

They confirmed to FOX 5 DC that the video was taken on Suitland Parkway near Stanton Rd on Sunday June 22. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear why the drive was going the wrong way. FOX 5 DC does not know if there were any injuries or any arrests. 

FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. police for more information. 

