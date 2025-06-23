WATCH: Driver going wrong way on Suitland Parkway caught on camera
WASHINGTON - A video on social media captured a driver going the wrong way on Suitland Parkway.
What we know:
A video posted on social media on Sunday evening and obtained by FOX 5 shows a black sedan driving against traffic.
"Only on Suitland Parkway. Never fails," wrote X user @aKellyBrand.
They confirmed to FOX 5 DC that the video was taken on Suitland Parkway near Stanton Rd on Sunday June 22.
What we don't know:
It's unclear why the drive was going the wrong way. FOX 5 DC does not know if there were any injuries or any arrests.
FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. police for more information.