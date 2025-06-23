WATCH: Driver going wrong way on Suitland Parkway caught on camera

A video on social media captured a driver going the wrong way on Suitland Parkway.

What we know:

A video posted on social media on Sunday evening and obtained by FOX 5 shows a black sedan driving against traffic.

"Only on Suitland Parkway. Never fails," wrote X user @aKellyBrand.

They confirmed to FOX 5 DC that the video was taken on Suitland Parkway near Stanton Rd on Sunday June 22.

What we don't know:

It's unclear why the drive was going the wrong way. FOX 5 DC does not know if there were any injuries or any arrests.

FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. police for more information.