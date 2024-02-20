Watch: Donkeys interrupt meteorologist’s report, stealing the spotlight

An Ohio meteorologist’s face said it all when a herd of donkeys passed behind him and interrupted his report.

Matt Willoughby of WTOL 11 in Toledo looked baffled as a man and three donkeys came into the camera frame. The station shared the video.

Willoughby's look lasts for a few seconds as you can hear someone snickering off-camera.

"You guys aren’t usually here," the man told the news crew.

"Well this isn’t something you see every day," Willoughby posted on social media.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



