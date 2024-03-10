Watch: Displaced children in Gaza embrace free haircuts amid war

Amid the raging war in Gaza, there's a moment of happiness from some displaced children who gladly received free haircuts.

Gazan journalist Duaa Tuaima captured the moment and posted it on Instagram. The video showed her giving tickets to children to get haircuts, which they received with a smile.

Tuaima said an agreement was reached with more than 15 barbers to cut the hair of children "which causes them a lot of health problems."

She said around "750 children and young people benefited from this campaign, and the barbers and their families were also assisted."

