WATCH: DC names Jack Schlossberg look-alike in local contest

Hundreds gathered in Northwest D.C. Sunday to crown one person the doppelganger of Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy's only grandson.

Schlossberg, a political correspondent for Vogue, spoke at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year.

Sunday's look-alike contest at Meridian Hill Park is the latest in a trend of look-alike contests in major cities throughout the country. Timothee Chalamet himself showed up to his look-alike contest in New York City last month.

Watch the moment the winner was crowned below.