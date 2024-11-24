WATCH: DC names Jack Schlossberg look-alike in local contest

Expand / Collapse search

Published  November 24, 2024 8:25pm EST
Northwest
FOX 5 DC

Jack Schlossberg look-alike contest in DC

D.C. is the latest city to jump on the trend of celebrity look-alike contests, with a Jack Schlossberg look-alike contest being held Sunday at Malcolm X park in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON - Hundreds gathered in Northwest D.C. Sunday to crown one person the doppelganger of Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy's only grandson. 

Schlossberg, a political correspondent for Vogue, spoke at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year. 

Sunday's look-alike contest at Meridian Hill Park is the latest in a trend of look-alike contests in major cities throughout the country. Timothee Chalamet himself showed up to his look-alike contest in New York City last month. 

Watch the moment the winner was crowned below. 

Winner crowned Jack Schlossberg look-alike

One person was named the look-alike of Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy's only grandson and Vogue's political correspondent. Video via X user @setotah.