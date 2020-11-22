Washington's Week 11 keys to the game against Cincinnati

article

Sunday's game presents a matchup between two rebuilding teams, though one seems to have a much better idea of its identity so far.

Unlike Washington, the Cincinnati Bengals have their franchise quarterback in No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

And for the first time, the promising rookie will go up against the No. 2 pick in his draft class: Washington's star pass rusher Chase Young.

Both teams have only two wins on the season, and are looking for signs of life as this year's campaign draws closer to an end.

Washington has lost two straight games, but has also nearly pulled off two comebacks under the inspiring leadership of Comeback Player of the Year frontrunner Alex Smith.

Washington's offense will have to overcome its season-long streak of slow starts, but the defense will also be critical today.

Advertisement

Burrow is already developing chemistry with fellow rookie receiver Tee Higgins, and Washington's secondary looked vulnerable against the deep ball last week against Detroit.

The game's in Landover and kicks off at 1 p.m.

Former Washington Tight End and former Super Bowl Champion Rick "Doc" Walker offered his keys to the game this morning on FOX 5 Game Time: