Washington Spirit owner selling team; process to be completed by the end of the year: officials

Washington Spirit majority owner Steve Baldwin is selling the team, a process that "should be completed by the end of the year," a spokesperson confirms.

In an email to investors, Baldwin wrote: "I am writing to inform you that we have commenced a process to sell the Washington Spirit."

There is not yet an agreement with any buyer.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.