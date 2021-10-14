Washington Spirit owner selling team; process to be completed by the end of the year: officials
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Washington Spirit majority owner Steve Baldwin is selling the team, a process that "should be completed by the end of the year," a spokesperson confirms.
In an email to investors, Baldwin wrote: "I am writing to inform you that we have commenced a process to sell the Washington Spirit."
There is not yet an agreement with any buyer.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.