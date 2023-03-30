Washington Nationals Opening Day 2023: Here's what you need to know

The start of the new season is here and the Washington Nationals are jumping right into division action with their Opening Day game against the Atlanta Braves!

The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Thursday at Nationals Park. Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Nationals and will face Atlanta's Max Fried.

The Nationals overhauled their roster last season when they traded Juan Soto to the Padres in August. They finished the season 55-107 for the most losses in the league.

Before the game the Nationals will hold a ceremony to honor founding principal owner Ted Lerner, who died on February 12. He will be inducted into the Nationals Ring of Honor. Tickets for Opening Day are still available online. Fans can expect

DRIVING & PARKING

The Nationals have a variety of parking options available to make it easy for fans to get to Nationals Park. All lots, including the GEICO Garage and Garage C will open 2.5 hours prior to the start of each game.

Fans can purchase a parking pass for full season, half season, or quarter season plans online.

Vehicle entrances for the Nationals parking garages and lots:

GEICO Garage: N Street SE

Garage C: First Street SE

Garage H: Half Street SE

Lot M: Cushing Place SE

Lot T: 3rd Street SE

Lot U: 3rd Street SE

Lot W: 7th Street SE

METRO

Fans coming to Nationals Park can take the Green Line to the Navy Yard station or the Orange, Blue or Silver Lines to the Capitol South station. The Navy Yard station is just a block away from Nationals Park, and the Capitol South station is a 15 minute walk to and from Nationals Park. Please allow plenty of time when traveling to and from the ballpark via Metro.

The Metro schedule (as of 2/6/23) for the Navy Yard station is shown below. Fans attending games are encouraged to visit Metro's website (wmata.com) for the most up-to-date information.

Monday to Thursday

12:17 am: Last Green Line train to Branch Ave

11:52 pm: Last Green Line train to Greenbelt

Friday

1:17 am: Last Green Line train to Branch Ave

12:52 am: Last Green Line train to Greenbelt

Saturday

1:17 am: Last Green Line train to Branch Ave

12:52 am: Last Green Line train to Greenbelt

Sunday

12:17 am: Last Green Line train to Branch Ave

11:52 pm: Last Green Line train to Greenbelt

Daily or hourly parking is available at 44 Metrorail stations, and parking at Metro-operated lots is free on weekends and federal holidays (except during regional or special events).

