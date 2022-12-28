Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit

D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims that children there were sexually abused by an employee.

The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a D.C. law requiring at least two adults to be in the room with minors.

"What happened at Washington Hebrew Congregation is every parent’s worst nightmare," AG Racine said in a statement. "Instead of protecting the children under their care, Washington Hebrew disregarded the law and failed to report incidents of harm, hired unqualified teachers, and ran an unlicensed summer childcare center for years. Today, we’re holding them accountable for putting DC’s youngest, most vulnerable residents in harm’s way."

Leaders of the Northwest-based Reform Jewish synagogue argued they couldn't be held liable, because parents signed a waiver.

As a result of the waivers, the WHC told a D.C. judge in July, that parents cannot hold the school legally responsible for the alleged sex abuse committed by their employee. The school argued that the waiver means they can only be sued for extreme or intentional conduct, and that there is no evidence suggesting that the school intended for the abuse to occur.

In September, WHC was found liable in D.C. court for violating several of the District's childcare center regulations.

On Wednesday, Racine's Office announced that the WHC has agreed to dish out $950,000 in total payments. Families who enrolled their children in WHC's summer childcare program, Camp Keetov, during the summers of 2016-2018 will receive $300,000; $100,000 is allocated for an approved D.C. charity; and $550,000 will be paid to the city for civil penalties and legal costs.

WHC must also stop all practices that violate D.C.'s Consumer Protection Procedures Act.

In a statement shared with FOX 5, WHC President Lewis Wiener said, "We are pleased that Washington Hebrew Congregation and the D.C. Attorney General have reached an agreement and that a significant portion of the settlement funds will go to a D.C. charity and families whose children attended Camp Keetov in 2016, 2017, and 2018. We’re proud of our Edlavitch-Tyser Early Childhood Center and its educators, who provide a warm, engaging environment where children can feel safe as they discover the world around them.

"The same values we hold in high regard as adults — kindness, compassion, and community — are part of the very foundation of our early childhood centers," he continued. "The settlement with the D.C. OAG allows Washington Hebrew Congregation to close this chapter and move forward. Under outstanding new spiritual and administrative leadership, WHC can continue to grow as a warm, welcoming community, open to all who wish to build a meaningful Jewish life."

