Washington football team memorabilia shaking up the market amid name change

Washington’s football team may not have a new name yet, but experts said the old one is already shaking up the memorabilia market.

“We’ve seen a lot of activity, both buying and selling,” said CollectibleXchange Founder Brandon Steiner, a sports memorabilia expert.

Of course part of the reason for that is the team just made the name-change announcement this week, but Steiner said there’s something else in play too. Basically, because the old team name is offensive to so many people, Steiner doesn’t anticipate any merchandise that features the old name and logo being made again in the future.

“There’s no throwback models on this,” he explained. “This is going to be whatever’s around, what’s on the shelves, will be it. They’re probably not gonna go rebrand or make a helmet on a throwback day on a Sunday, that’s not gonna happen.”

In other words, once stores like PrimeTime Sports in Frederick sell out – that’s it.

“It’s just gonna drive the market up really,” said store employee Ryne Pagel. “It’s gonna be tougher and tougher to find the old memorabilia.”

Both Pagel and Steiner said the value of the old merchandise has already gone up some, and they expect it to rise even more in the future.

“Ten years from now when that logo is completely different and you won’t be able to get the throwback logo,” Steiner added, “that stuff will be sought after.”

Still, when asked what fans should do with their own memorabilia, Steiner said if someone is looking to make some quick cash or if they don’t think the karma is right with the old name, now is as good a time as any to sell.

“I think you get rid of it now,” he said. “I think the market’s hot.”