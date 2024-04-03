The unrelenting wet weather continues Wednesday as waves of rain and thunderstorms move across the D.C. region.

The rain arrived early making for a slow-moving morning commute with reduced visibilities on the roadways.

A strong cold front will keep us unsettled throughout the day and will bring the threat of strong thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Flood Watch, potential severe weather Wednesday as rain, thunderstorms move across DC region

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says some of the storms could be severe and could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Parts of D.C., parts of southern Maryland, and areas of northern Virginia are at a slight risk for severe weather.

There is also the possibility for severe weather to produce damaging winds, isolated hail, and isolated tornado risks between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The severe weather threat pushes through by 5 p.m. with some additional showers possible by 10 p.m. this evening with rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

The Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. for Washington, D.C., most of Maryland, and parts of Virginia as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms could produce flooding concerns.

We should see highs near 64 degrees Wednesday. Expect it to be cool and cloudy through the rest of the week with the chance of showers Thursday and Friday.