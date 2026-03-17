Washington County officials meet with DHS as local ICE facility faces legal challenge

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The Brief Washington County, Maryland officials met with DHS about a local ICE facility. The project is facing a legal challenge, and construction has been temporarily halted. Officials discussed community concerns and potential impacts on local resources.



Washington County, Maryland officials met with federal leaders as a proposed ICE facility in the area faces a legal challenge and growing community concerns.

What we know:

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners said officials met with representatives from the Department of Homeland Security on March 16.

The discussion focused on a planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Washington County, bringing together county leaders, DHS officials and subject-matter experts.

Officials said they addressed community concerns and the potential impact on local resources during the meeting.

Signage and roadblocks were in place at a Washington County facility that appeared to be receiving a fleet of vehicles for Immigration, Customs and Enforcement. (Matthew Hubbard/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The backstory:

The proposed ICE facility has become the center of a legal dispute in Maryland.

Attorney General Anthony Brown filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the project, arguing federal officials moved forward without required environmental reviews and public input.

A federal judge has since issued a temporary order halting construction while the case moves forward.

State officials have also raised concerns about potential impacts on infrastructure and the surrounding community.

What they're saying:

County officials described the meeting as a "significant step" toward improving communication and sharing information with federal partners.

DHS officials expressed support for continued dialogue and collaboration moving forward.

What's next:

Officials say the meeting is the start of ongoing communication between Washington County and DHS as discussions about the facility continue and the legal case proceeds.