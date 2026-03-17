Washington County officials meet with DHS as local ICE facility faces legal challenge
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. - Washington County, Maryland officials met with federal leaders as a proposed ICE facility in the area faces a legal challenge and growing community concerns.
What we know:
The Washington County Board of County Commissioners said officials met with representatives from the Department of Homeland Security on March 16.
The discussion focused on a planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Washington County, bringing together county leaders, DHS officials and subject-matter experts.
Officials said they addressed community concerns and the potential impact on local resources during the meeting.
Signage and roadblocks were in place at a Washington County facility that appeared to be receiving a fleet of vehicles for Immigration, Customs and Enforcement. (Matthew Hubbard/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
The backstory:
The proposed ICE facility has become the center of a legal dispute in Maryland.
Attorney General Anthony Brown filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the project, arguing federal officials moved forward without required environmental reviews and public input.
A federal judge has since issued a temporary order halting construction while the case moves forward.
State officials have also raised concerns about potential impacts on infrastructure and the surrounding community.
What they're saying:
County officials described the meeting as a "significant step" toward improving communication and sharing information with federal partners.
DHS officials expressed support for continued dialogue and collaboration moving forward.
What's next:
Officials say the meeting is the start of ongoing communication between Washington County and DHS as discussions about the facility continue and the legal case proceeds.
The Source: This article was written using information from Washington County officials and a statement from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.