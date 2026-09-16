The Washington Commanders released the first renderings of the new stadium’s seating bowl, highlighting what team officials and design firm HKS say bridges past and present by recreating the loud, intense and intimate atmosphere that defined the championship era at RFK Stadium.

The Brief The Commanders released first renderings of the new seating bowl designed to recreate the RFK atmosphere. The bowl’s sweep, seating angles and roof aim to capture crowd noise and push it back toward the field. The stadium is part of a nearly $4 billion project returning the franchise to D.C. in 2030.



The team says the new stadium will honor its history while using modern technology and innovation to deliver improved live event experiences across all levels. The seating bowl will rise in one continuous sweep from field level to the upper deck and is designed to increase lower‑bowl capacity, improve seating angles and bring fans closer to the action.

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Designers say the seating angles, bowl and roof will work together to capture crowd noise and push it back toward the field, creating what they expect to be one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. The new layout will also include a dedicated section for top fans, affordable seating options and digital boards aimed at creating a more immersive game experience.

Washington’s NFL franchise is set to return to the nation’s capital under a nearly $4 billion agreement between the organization and the District of Columbia government. The new development will include a stadium, housing, green space and a sportsplex on 170 acres along the Anacostia River. The stadium, expected to seat 65,000 and feature a roof for year‑round events, will occupy 16 acres of the site. The new stadium would open in 2030.

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Image 1 of 5 ▼ Washington Commanders unveil first look at new stadium seating bowl (Washington Commanders)