Commanders fall to Eagles 24–22 in season opener
PHILADELPHIA - The Washington Commanders dropped their season opener on Sunday, losing 24–22 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jayden Daniels went 18 of 34 for 164 yards and threw two fourth‑quarter touchdown passes. The first was a 10‑yard strike to Stefon Diggs, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after leaping into the goalpost and landing on his back. The second came on third‑and‑goal, a 1‑yard pass to Antonio Williams with 1:01 remaining.
Washington’s 2‑point attempt failed when a shovel pass to tight end John Bates was stopped immediately by Philadelphia’s defense.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (P
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
Daniels finished the game healthy after an injury‑plagued 2025 season in which he played only seven games while dealing with left knee, right hamstring and left elbow injuries before being shut down in December.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.