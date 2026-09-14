Maryland man killed in Montgomery County shooting after dispute in local bar

The Brief A fatal shooting in Montgomery County left a Gaithersburg man dead. 33-year-old Nicholas Njuki is remembered as a local soccer player and good guy. Police said no suspects are in custody.



A fatal shooting early Sunday at a Montgomery County shopping center left a local man dead and a community on edge.

What we know:

Police said 33-year-old Nicholas Njuki, of Gaithersburg, was killed after a dispute at a nearby bar led to a shooting outside the Potomac Woods Plaza shopping center off Seven Locks Road.

Njuki is remembered as a local soccer player and good guy.

According to police, trouble began around 2 a.m. Sunday, when an argument broke out inside Quincy's Bar & Grille. Witnesses said the initial dispute inside the establishment stemmed from a UFC fight.

Njuki and a friend left the bar together and drove into the nearby shopping center parking lot. Detectives say Njuki then stepped out of the vehicle, at which point the suspect opened fire, killing Njuki at the scene and also firing at his friend.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Njuki was pronounced dead.

The victim's friend called 911 while the shooter fled the area in a vehicle. No suspect is currently in custody.

Authorities have not officially released surveillance footage or specific details regarding potential suspects, but detectives are reviewing area footage and following leads as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.