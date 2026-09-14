President Trump shares first photo of new White House heliport

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The Brief President Trump shared the first photo of the new White House heliport. The president announced the project in July. The new black and white granite landing zone is designed to protect the lawn from Marine One.



President Donald Trump shared the first photo of the completed White House heliport in a Truth Social post Monday.

The reveal of the new landing zone on the South Lawn comes after the president announced the project in July, saying the landing of the Marine One helicopter roughed up the lawn. He revealed that pilots had difficulty landing on the grass.

The new landing zone is made of carved black and white granite, the president said.

"It is truly a work of art and, even the Trump Haters are saying, ‘Wow, that’s really good!’" President Trump said in his social media post.

The president said the project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, calling it a "Gift to America."

In July, the president said the landing pad would be funded by Sirkorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary that manufactures commercial and military helicopters, as their new helicopters are more powerful and damaging to the grass.

READ MORE | Trump confirms a helipad is being built on the White House lawn

"Sikorsky is paying for it. You know why? Because they didn't tell us how powerful these helicopters were, and they felt a little bit guilty," the president said in July.

According to his latest post, the worn asphalt on the landing spot was replaced with ultra-durable, top-rated white granite designed to last over a million years.

"...Aside from being beautiful, it is essentially indestructible," President Trump said. "There will be no cracks, or defacement, EVER!"