Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. back at practice following shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was at practice Wednesday for the first time since he was shot in August during what police believe was an attempted robbery in D.C.

Robinson Jr., 23, was drafted in the third round by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has been performing well at training camp behind running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

Robinson was expected to start for the Commanders this season. The Commanders tweeted an image of Robinson Wednesday afternoon. "Nice to see 8?? out at practice today," they wrote with the image.

The shooting happened on August 28 in the 1000 block of H Street in northwest D.C. around 6 p.m.

He underwent surgery after the shooting. He has been placed on the non-football injury list will not play in any games through week four of the season.