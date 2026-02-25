Washington Commanders to play in London during 2026 NFL season

article

The Brief The Washington Commanders are confirmed to be one of the teams playing in London during the 2026 NFL regular season. The game will be part of a record nine international games across multiple countries. Dates, opponents and kickoff times for the London matchup have not yet been announced.



The Washington Commanders will take the field in London in 2026 as part of the NFL’s expanding international schedule.

What we know:

The National Football League has announced that the Washington Commanders will be one of the participating teams in the 2026 NFL London games, which will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home of NFL action in the United Kingdom.

The London games are part of a record nine international regular-season contests planned for the 2026 season, spanning four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were also announced as a designated home team for London, but the full schedule — including dates, opponents and kickoff times for both teams — will be released later this spring.

International return

The Commanders have played two regular-season games outside the United States in franchise history — one in London in 2016 and another in Madrid, Spain in 2025.

Team managing partner Josh Harris said the organization is excited to bring NFL football back to London, where fans have shown strong support for the game.

What's next:

The NFL will announce the full 2026 schedule this spring, including the Commanders’ London game date, opponent and kickoff time. Fans interested in attending can sign up for priority access travel packages and ticket alerts through official channels.