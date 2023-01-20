Washington Commanders partner with Fanatics to open sportsbook at FedExField

Fanatics has partnered with the Washington Commanders to open a sportsbook at FedExField, becoming the first legal sports betting operator to open a retail sportsbook inside an NFL stadium.

"We are excited to bring the Fanatics Sportsbook to Maryland at FedExField. Our first retail location, with adjacency to the Commanders Team store, is a physical representation of what Fanatics will deliver to sports fans all over North America," said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. "We are rolling out our platform first at retail and we will have more exciting news to share in the coming months as we bring to market new mobile technology designed to improve the betting experience for sports fans."

The newly designed sportsbook is 5,000 square feet and features eight betting windows, 21 self-service betting kiosks and a full-service restaurant with food options that every sports fan will enjoy.

The Fanatics Sportsbook will stand alongside the Washington Commanders Team Store.

The FedExField location will offer legal sports betting markets on all major sports, not just the NFL. The Fanatics Sportsbook will offer viewing experiences and betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, alongside tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing.

The development and trading of sports betting markets will be done in house at Fanatics Betting and Gaming and supported by a number of world-class trading suppliers.

The Fanatics Sportsbook at FedExField will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Patrons can access the sportsbook from its own entrance located at Gate H, off Garrett Morgan Road and FedEx Way.

In accordance with the NFL's Commercial Gambling policy, the sportsbook will be open with food and beverage service but will not take any bets on the dates of Washington Commanders home games.