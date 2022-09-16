Washington Commanders' coach Jennifer King featured in trailer for 'The Woman King'

The first Black woman coach in the NFL and Washington Commanders assistant running back coach Jennifer King has been featured in a trailer for "The Woman King" starring Viola Davis.

The trailer aired during Thursday Night Football and shows clips of King coaching players during practice at FedExField interspersed with clips from the actual film, according to the Commanders website.

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 27: Assistant running backs coach Jennifer King of the Washington Commanders reacts before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

"The Woman King" is based on an all-female warrior unit in West Africa starting in the 17th century.

King made her NFL debut as a coaching intern for the Carolina Panthers in 2018. Following her time in North Carolina, King was named a coaching intern for Washington at the start of the 2020 NFL season where she broke ground as the first Black woman coaching on an NFL sideline.

"The Woman King" is currently in theaters. Check out the trailer featuring King here.