Bobby Wagner nominated for 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Bobby Wagner of the Washington Commanders has been selected as the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the league's most prestigious honor, recognizing players who excel on-the-field and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game.



Wagner is a seasoned NFL veteran and a six-time All-Pro. He is a linebacker and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons, according to ESPN.

The Utah State graduate has been an advocate for mental health and social justice reform, working with local nonprofits and participating in NFL initiatives like Inspire Change to address these issues and leverage his platform for long-term community change.

"I've always felt strongly about the importance of giving back, and I never take for granted the opportunity and resources to contribute to our community in every way I can," said Commander’s linebacker Bobby Wagner. "While I normally don’t seek recognition for my work, it is truly humbling to have my efforts acknowledged through this prestigious nomination. My goal has always been to inspire others on and off the field through my work and this recognition reminds me of the many people that still inspire me every day."

"I’ve known Bobby Wagner for 11 years and he is one of the greatest players I’ve had the privilege to coach," said Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn. "Despite his excellence on the field, he is an even better man off the field. The impact that he has had on his teammates over the years and the various communities he has served is second to none. Anybody would want to be led by Bobby Wagner. His skill, integrity and character are among the best of the best, and that is what has made him such a special member of our league for well over a decade. His work in the community over the years has been extremely impressive and I can truly say that everybody who Bobby Wagner comes into contact with gets better."



Each nominee will receive up to $55,000 and the award winner will receive up to a $265,000 donation to their charity of choice.



The winner of the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on FOX and the NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Fans are encouraged to vote on X/Twitter by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions, and online votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Thursday, Dec. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 6.

