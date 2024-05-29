Warm, humid Wednesday with chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon across parts of the Washington, D.C. area.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says it will be a warm and humid day with morning sunshine and highs near 78 degrees.

A cold front to the west will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms our way by as early as midday.

Clouds will increase and the storm threat will continue into the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures near 75 degrees. Sunshine and dry skies are expected on Saturday and Sunday.