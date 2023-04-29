Wanted New Jersey man believed to be in DC: police

article

DC Police believe a wanted suspect from New Jersey may be in the District.

Michael Carrion, 56, is currently wanted on a New Jersey state arrest warrant. He is believed to be in D.C.

Police are asking the public for their help in locating Carrion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carrion or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.