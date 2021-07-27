Wanted man may be armed and should not be approached, Culpeper County sheriff's office says

article

The Culpeper County sheriff’s office is warning the public that a wanted man they’re looking for may be armed, and he should not be approached.

According law enforcement, 37-year-old Christopher Ray Stanley of Scott’s Mill Road threatened members of his family with a firearm Tuesday morning; and, during the dispute, shots were fired.

Stanley reportedly ran from the residence after the incident.

They say when he left the home, he was wearing a white t-shirt with black lettering and shorts. Stanley is 5-foot-6 and weighs 170 pounds.

A "large law enforcement presence" is currently scouring the western part of Culpeper County for the man, according to law enforcement.

Stanley is wanted on warrants that include assault and battery of a family member and assault and battery.

If you see Stanley, call the 911 center at (540) 727-7900.

