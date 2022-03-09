Walt Whitman High School cancels 'Vike-A-Thon' dance after sexual assault allegations arise

An explosive article written by a Montgomery County high school student exposes serious allegations of harassment and sexual assault at an annual school dance in Bethesda.

The dance is called the "Vike-a-Thon" and it’s the Walt Whitman High School student government’s largest charity fundraiser event of the year. But a new story in Whitman’s student online paper – "The Black and White" – describes the dance as "ripe for sexual abuse."

In the article, which is titled "It’s been 10 years too long. Vike-A-Thon needs to go," the student author reveals at least two events of potential sexual assault at this dance. In one case, a female student who was high at the time claimed she was forcibly grabbed by an older male student who allegedly tried to kiss her.

The story also states a 15-year-old girl was made fun of for hooking up with 18-year-olds at the dance while intoxicated.

The Vike-a-Thon typically lasts from 9 p.m. to midnight and costs students between $30 and $40. Multiple grades attend and are together in a dark gym with music and neon lights, according to the article. The author, high school junior Eliana Joftus, alleges there’s also a culture associated with the dance where students attend under the influence and are allegedly encouraged to "hook up" with as many students as possible. Kissing and actions beyond kissing are mentioned.

The student article does mention Principal Robert Dodd, who was new to Whitman at the time, was at a couple of the dances in question. Joftus even describes Dodd as moving through a "mosh pit with a cell phone flashlight," reporting that he supervised at least two previous "Vike-a-Thons,"

FOX 5 was told the event did not happen the previous two years due to COVID. The online article forced Walt Whitman High School officials to cancel the dance this year, but the concerns continue.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, Principal Dodd wrote: "The purpose of this message is to inform you that Vike-a-Thon, a school dance that is typically held as part of our SGA’s Charity Month effort, will be canceled this school year. We were recently made aware of disturbing allegations involving the well-being of our students while attending past Vike-a-Thon events by reporting from our student publication, "The Black & White." After meeting with our SGA leaders, we came to the conclusion that holding this event in light of these serious concerns would be inappropriate."

Caitlin Cowan is the online managing editor of "The Black and White." She's a senior at Walt Whitman who said she doesn't believe there's just one person to blame for allowing this.

"It’s not on SGA. It’s not the principal, it’s not on administration. It’s not on any one person – it’s on all of us," she said. "I mean I’m a senior. I’ve never spoke up about it. All our students, no one’s really spoken up about it until this courageous writer came to us and said she wanted to write a story for ‘The Black & White" exposing what she thought [about] ‘Vike-a-Thon.’

"I think that was a moment everyone began to reflect and say, ‘wow, this is really not okay," Cowan continued.

Cowan said that students hope this article will help change the culture within Montgomery County Public Schools and beyond.

Via e-mail, Principal Dodd told FOX 5 the school is looking into the allegations, and that none of this was reported in 2019 or 2020. Dodd said it is critical students report this type of behavior immediately.

"The allegations of bullying, harassment, and inappropriate and potentially unlawful behavior of a sexual nature described in the Black & White story were not reported to school administration in 2019 and 2020. We are taking these allegations very seriously and collaborating with MCPS central office officials to properly follow our guidelines on reporting and investigating serious incidents of this nature," Dodd wrote. We will continue to work with our students, staff, and community members to ensure that future school events are well planned, staffed, and organized so that all of our students are safe. It’s critical that students immediately report incidents where they feel unsafe or if they experience bullying, harassment, or other inappropriate behaviors."