Disney files lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over 'retaliatory' actions against Walt Disney World

Disney filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis following months of legislative actions by the state that Disney has described as retaliatory and anti-business.

The suit comes the same day that Disney's development agreement was revoked by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board, formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The 77-page lawsuit calls out DeSantis' efforts to void the theme parks contracts as "a targeted campaign of government retaliation" that will now threaten Disney's business operations by also jeopardizing its economic future. The lawsuit also mentions every member DeSantis appointed to the Board.

"Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials." — Walt Disney World

In March, Disney signed an unexpected agreement that limited the new board's power. The new-founded agreement ignited the feud between the Florida governor and Disney.

You can read the lawsuit below.

In the lawsuit, Disney calls DeSantis' action retaliatory and said they have no choice but to file the suit.

Disney is asking the court to keep its original contract that was signed with the former Board in place, and asks that the new legislative actions by the new board and the state legislature be declared "unlawful and unenforceable." Disney is also asking that its attorney and court fees be covered, as well as any other relief the court deems "just and proper."

In January, DeSantis announced a plan to introduce a bill into the state's legislature that would replace Disney's special self-governing power with a state-run board. In March, that new board met for the first time.

The takeover of the Disney district by DeSantis and the Florida Legislature began last year when the entertainment giant, facing intense pressure, publicly opposed "Don’t Say Gay," which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

On March 22, DeSantis expanded his law moving to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the controversial Parental Rights in Education law, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" law, adding more fuel to the ongoing feud.

At the governor's request, the Republican-dominated Legislature voted in February to dissolve a self-governing district controlled by Walt Disney World over its properties in Florida and eventually gave DeSantis control of the board. The move was widely seen as a punishment for the company opposing the law.

This board had overseen municipal services in Disney's theme park properties and was instrumental in the company's decision to build near Orlando in the 1960s.

In March, DeSantis' new Disney World board met for the first time hinting at future controversial actions the board may take including prohibiting COVID-19 restrictions at Disney World and recommending the elimination of two cities that were created after the Florida Legislature in 1967 approved the theme park resort’s self-governance.

In April, DeSantis said he would look into taxing Disney World's hotels, imposing tolls on its roads, and developing its property in response to the battle.