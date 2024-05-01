Walnuts recalled amid E. coli outbreak in multiple states, CDC says

An E. coli outbreak in multiple U.S. states connected to organic walnuts has prompted a warning from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recall.

Twelve people from two states have been infected with this outbreak strain of E. coli, the CDC said.

Seven people have been hospitalized, and two people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a rare but serious disease that affects the kidneys and blood clotting system.

No deaths have been reported, the agency said.

E. coli outbreak tied to walnuts, prompting recall

FILE - Walnuts are pictured at a market in Kolkata, India on Aug. 21, 2021. (Photo by Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The CDC said almost all of those who were sickened purchased organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores in California and Washington state.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined that Gibson Farms, Inc., based in Hollister, California, supplied the walnuts. On Friday, the farm voluntarily recalled its Organic Light Halves and Pieces shelled walnuts .

The walnuts have expiration dates between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025.

The recalled shelled walnuts were sold to distributors located in both California and Washington and went on to be sold at retailers in at least 19 states, according to the company’s notice on the FDA website.

The FDA has a list of stores where the walnuts were sold.

The walnuts were sold in bulk boxes, in net wt. 25-pound quantities, and can be identified by lot 3325-043 and 3341-501.

Dangerous E. coli bacteria can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, including bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms start three to four days after consuming the food. Most people recover within five to seven days.

Consumers who bought organic walnuts from bulk containers should check to see if they’re part of the recall.

The CDC noted how some stores may repackage bulk walnut halves and pieces into plastic clamshells or bags, and advised consumers to ask the store if recalled walnuts were sold.

Wash items and surfaces that may have come in contact with the nuts using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. Contact a health care provider about any symptoms.

