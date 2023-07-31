Walmart launches travel benefits for its Walmart+ members

Walmart is taking its valued Walmart+ members on a journey with new travel benefits.

The retail giant announced that Walmart+ members can now book getaways through WalmartPlusTravel.com and receive 5% Walmart Cash to use on hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals and activity bookings. Its members will also get 2% Cash on flights and vacation packages.

The new benefit is powered by Expedia Group, giving Walmart+ members access to more than 900,000 properties, 500+ airlines and 100+ car rental companies.

"We're bringing together the ultimate savings membership and vacation booking site to deliver a first-ever travel-focused benefit for Walmart+ members," Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, said in a press release on July 26. "Combined with our other benefits - including free delivery, streaming and savings on fuel - we’re creating a membership that saves customers time and money, whether they’re at home or having fun at their favorite vacation destination."

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

After a booking is confirmed, Walmart said that any Cash received will appear in the member’s Walmart wallet. The rewards will become available 30 days after travel is completed and can be used on future Walmart purchases or cashed out in-store.

"What's exciting is that with this collaboration, Walmart customers will benefit from Expedia's ongoing innovation through TravelOS, our A.I.-powered travel operating system, as we continue to add new product and feature updates to drive the best traveler experience," said Ariane Gorin, president of Expedia for Business.

RELATED: Walmart offering half-price Walmart+ memberships for customers on government assistance

Walmart recently rebranded its Walmart Rewards program to Walmart Cash. The company said over time, some of the components of Walmart Cash will expand to all customers, while some its components, like travel, will remain exclusive to Walmart+ members.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.