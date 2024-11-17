Wale’s MGM National Harbor concert caps off a week honoring DMV culture

article

Wale closed out his Every Blue Moon Tour Friday night at the theater inside MGM National Harbor with a performance that felt more like a heartfelt homecoming than just another tour stop.

Packed with nostalgic tributes, emotional moments, and a reminder of the DMV rapper’s deep roots, the night was a testament to Wale’s enduring connection to the community that raised him.

The rapper, known for blending streetwise charisma with poetic introspection, took the stage wearing Nike boots, slouch socks, and a University of Maryland bomber jacket. Underneath, he sported a Tai Felton Maryland football jersey — a nod to the Terrapins' star wide receiver.

Opening the show with his 2013 hit "Bad," Wale set the tone for an evening that balanced hits designed to take the crowd down memory lane. He followed with tracks like "Slight Work," "90210" from his debut album "Attention Deficit," "Pole Dancer," "Caramel Kisses," and "The Breakup Song."

Halfway through his set, Wale switched gears, changing into a Washington Capitals throwback Alexander Ovechkin jersey. But it wasn’t just the wardrobe change that caught the crowd’s attention — Wale moonwalked across the stage, before performing "Ambition" while rocking a pair of cozy Ugg boots.

One of the night’s most unforgettable moments came when Wale invited a couple on stage. The two, who had met at a 2019 Wale concert in San Francisco, got engaged in front of the crowd. After she said yes, Wale performed his Usher-assisted love ballad "Matrimony," leaving many in the audience teary-eyed.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Maryland State Senator Nick Charles presented Wale with an official proclamation declaring November 15 as "Wale Day" in Maryland.

The honor left the rapper humbled.

"I’m still processing it," Wale told FOX 5. "Maryland shaped me. I wouldn’t be who I am without this place."

The show was the culmination of Wale's "Gifted Week," a series of community events celebrating the unique culture of the DMV and its youth.

"This has been one of the best parts of my career. Painting with the kids, freezing at the football game — it reminded me of why I do this."

As the concert neared its conclusion, Wale donned a Washington Commanders jersey with quarterback Jaden Daniels’ name on the back. Daniels joined him on stage as the rapper performed the high-energy anthems "Clappers" and "No Hands."

Speaking backstage after the show, Wale opened up about the significance of closing his tour at home and the challenges of his journey.

"Seeing all these familiar faces, going down memory lane — it’s special," he said. "My mom lives like seven minutes from here. It’s full circle."

Now signed to Def Jam, Wale is ready to step into the next chapter of his career.

"I’ve got a lot more left," he shared. "The crown is heavy, but I’m running with it. I’m going to elevate and separate myself from the pack."

For the DMV’s hometown hero, Friday night wasn’t just about closing a tour, it was about celebrating his roots, his fans, and a legacy still in the making.

"I’m still here — and I’ve got more to give," he said.