Wale to host 'Gifted Week' celebration of hometown talent and culture in DC

article

D.C. rap legend Wale is giving back to the city that made him with Gifted Week — a week-long series of community events celebrating the unique culture of the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area.

The celebration leads up to Wale’s highly anticipated, sold-out show at the MGM Theatre in Maryland on Nov. 15 — the final stop on his 32-city Every Blue Moon Tour.

Wale received a proclamation from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2023 officially recognizing Nov. 10 as "Wale Day."

This year, the rapper is giving back to his hometown with a lineup of free, public events aimed at spotlighting local talent and fostering a sense of DMV community pride.

"I wanted to do something special for home, to unite the next generation of artists and athletes," Wale said in a statement.

Gifted Week, November 10-17, includes collaborations with brands and local icons to bring a wide array of events to the D.C. metro area.

Activities range from a sneaker design workshop hosted in partnership with Nike to a youth football clinic with the Washington Commanders. The week also features a poetry jam and open mic, a panel discussing the intersection of music and sports, and more. The timing coincides with D.C.’s Go-Go Appreciation Week.

Check out the full Gifted Week Schedule below:

Nov 10 - Wale Day / Commanders Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Northwest Stadium

Nov 11 - Sneaker Design Workshop with Nike

Nov 12 - Youth Football Clinic with the Washington Commanders

Nov 13 - DC Poetry Jam + Open Mic @ Culture DC

Nov 14 - Intersection of Music and Sports Panel @ The Gathering Spot DC

Nov 15 - Wale Live @ The Theater at MGM, Fort Washington, MD

Nov 16 - MGM Afterparty @ Felt Lounge, Fort Washington, MD

Nov 17 - Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons @ Capital One Arena

For more information, visit gifted-dmv.com.