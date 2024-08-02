VRE delays after train strikes tree on tracks in Fairfax County

Virginia Railway Express commuters can expect delays Friday after a train struck a tree on the tracks in Fairfax County.

VRE officials say Train 330 struck the tree south of Burke Centre Station. The train is reversing back to Manassas Park Station to allow passengers to transfer to Train 332.

Commuters can expect delays along the stretch of tracks until the tree and any debris is cleared.

No injuries were reported.

