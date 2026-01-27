Volunteers step up to drive hospital workers through post-storm conditions

FOX 5 went on a ride-along with volunteers who are stepping up to help healthcare workers get to and from work following this weekend’s massive snowstorm.

Some hospital employees remain snowed in, while others are uncomfortable navigating icy roads. As a result, many are turning to the community for help.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports that Virginia Hospital Center’s 5,000-person workforce can call the hospital’s command center if they need transportation. Answering that call are volunteers like Phil Bolin.

Bolin says he saw the hospital’s post searching for volunteer drivers and knew he had both the right car and the right spirit to help.

A Maine native, Bolin says he grew up driving in snow — and grew up with parents who stressed the importance of helping and serving others.

So when he saw the need to transport hospital workers in the aftermath of the storm, he says it was a no-brainer. Bolin is a realtor, and with few homes being sold or bought right now, he says his schedule allowed him to volunteer.

FOX 5 rode along with Bolin, who is one of 22 volunteers picking up doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff so they can report to work at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.

So far, Bolin says he has transported four staff members and remains on standby to help more.

"I think they were kind of surprised actually when I pulled up — they were making sure I wasn’t somebody’s Uber," Bolin told FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis. "I was able to get them in safety… it was a lot of fun."

"I haven’t done anything quite like this," he added.

Melody Dickerson, Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations and Chief Nursing Officer, tells FOX 5 the volunteer program is a crucial backup plan.

"We have dedicated staff who want to come to work, and this was their back-up plan," Dickerson said. "If all else fails, they would call our command center and request a transport to the hospital."

So far, 92 transports have taken place — all powered by volunteers like Bolin. Volunteers are required to show their license, proof of insurance, and additional documentation.

While the hospital has always had this extra help available, officials say they have never seen this level of need. The last time a similar response was required was during the region’s last major blizzard a decade ago.