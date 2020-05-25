Virtual remembrances honor the fallen on Memorial Day amid the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on annual tradition in the District.

Events to remember the fallen on this Memorial Day have been moved in indoors and televised.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

At the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, remembrances to the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who fought and died have instead been left online.

Those who visit the wall anytime of year will see notes to the fallen left by friends, family members, lovers and widows.

But this year, very few notes have been left – instead those who are mourning leave their notes online.

John Rodenberg was a combat engineer from Baltimore – remembered today by a friend:

Advertisement

I Will Always Remember….

Remember John F Rodenberg USMC. John made the ultimate sacrifice when he gave his life for country during the Vietnam War. Not only was John a Marine, he was a husband, a father, and the BEST friend I have ever known. John and I grew up together and were inseparable buddies. I shall miss him until the day I die. John- Born 4/11/1946, died 8/11/1967. See you in heaven John. Your best friend Maurice Coleman, Freeland Md.

Phyllis Darnall wrote this to her late husband:

I Will Always Remember….I will always remember the love of my life, my husband Lance Corporal Don Edward Darnall. Killed in action 10/22/1966.

Nora Moore wrote to her father:

I Will Always Remember….

Memorial day is every day for me. In honor of my daddy

Cmsgt Thomas Moore USAF

Who was captured on 10/31/1965.

And has never been accounted for. He remains MIA

I love you daddy.

To see more reflections and remembrances, visit the virtual wall on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website.

