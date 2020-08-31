Virtual first day back to school for most students in DC region

It's a mostly virtual start to the academic year for many in our area as the coronavirus remains a top concern for parents, school officials, and students.

Monday marks the virtual back to school day for many in our region including D.C., Montgomery County, and Prince George's County.

Schools in Culpeper County, Virginia and in West Virginia are reopening using a hybrid mix of virtual and in-person learning models.

