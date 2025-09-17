Virginia woman wins lottery, donates it all to charity: 'I feel blessed'

article

One local woman is turning her luck into generosity and splitting her big check three ways, gifting thousands to three different charities.

What we know:

Carrie Edwards won $150,000 after buying a Powerball ticket online for the first time earlier this month.

However, instead of keeping the winnings for herself, the Midlothian woman decided to donate it all as gifts to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Shalom Farms and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

"These three organizations represent healing, service, and community," Edwards said.

Dig deeper:

The first donation was made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, which supports research, education, and family resources for those affected by early-onset dementia.

Edwards said this cause is "deeply personal" to her, and made the donation in memory of her husband Steve Edwards, who passed away from FTD.

"During World FTD Awareness Month, I wanted this gift to shine a light on the families who are fighting this disease and on the researchers working toward a cure," she said. "God is blessing me, so I can bless others through Him. After all, we are all just walking each other home."

The other two donations were made to Shalom Farms, a nonprofit farm and food justice organization that works for an equitable food system in Richmond, and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, which provides financial, educational, and emergency assistance to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families.

"Shalom Farms heals through food and soil, AFTD brings hope through research, and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society carries forward the tradition of supporting military families in times of need," Edwards said. "I feel blessed that this unexpected lottery win could serve a greater purpose."

What they're saying:

All three organizations have expressed their gratitude to Edwards and her selfless gifts.

"This generous gift will directly support vital research and family services in the fight against FTD," said Susan Dickerson, CEO at AFTD.

"We are grateful for Carrie’s commitment to the work of Shalom Farms. Her gift will ensure that families throughout Richmond continue to have access to high-quality, affordable fresh produce," said Anna Ibrahim, executive director of Shalom Farms.

"This support strengthens our mission of standing beside sailors, Marines, and their loved ones during times of financial stress," said Lt. Gen. Robert R Ruark, president and CEO, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.