Virginia woman wins $2M lottery prize after clerk gives her wrong ticket

A Virginia woman is $2 million richer after winning the top prize on a lottery scratcher ticket she was given by mistake.

Kelly Lindsay told lottery officials she stopped at the Race Way gas station in Carrollton to play her favorite Virginia Lottery scratcher game but was handed the wrong ticket. She went to the parking lot and scratched the Money Blitz ticket she had received by accident and discovered she had won the game’s grand prize.

$2M jackpot won with wrong lottery ticket

"And I got over not being happy about it!" she told lottery officials after redeeming her ticket.

Lindsay chose the one-time cash option of $1,250,000 before taxes.

Lottery officials report that one final top prize remains unclaimed.