Virginia woman, who stabbed 15-year-old, shot and killed by Loudoun County police

A 36-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed by Loudoun County deputies after they say she lunged at them Friday morning in a Potomac Falls apartment.

A spokesperson for Virginia State Police says the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received a call around 4 a.m. for a domestic-related argument in the 46600 block of Ellicott Square.

As deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a victim – a 15-year-old girl – was inside the apartment with stab wounds.

A second adult female, who policed have ID'd as 36-year-old Faubricia Virtaux Gainer of Reston, Virginia, was armed with a knife. Gainer exited the apartment as authorities arrived, and refused to drop the knife. She then lunged at the deputies and was shot.

She was immediately rendered aid and was taken to the Reston Hospital Center where she died.

The teenaged-stabbing victim was also taken to Inova Loudon Hospital where she is being treated for her wounds. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation into the shooting at the request of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no threat to the community and the scene is contained.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.