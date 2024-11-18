Virginia woman speaks out after husband's 2-year battle in Peru hospital

article

After two years of fighting for his life, a Fairfax County man has died from injuries suffered in Peru, leaving his wife searching for answers about what really happened.

Emily Van de Ven was married to Benjamin Jung for nearly 20 years before the tragic incident.

She described him as the love of her life.

"We did everything together. And he was my world. So it’s a shock, even though he has been in this vegetative state for three years. I was not prepared to lose him. No one can ever be prepared, right?" she said.

Van de Ven and Jung, both musicians and college sweethearts, traveled to Peru in December 2020 to volunteer at an orphanage.

According to Van de Ven, Jung was leaving the orphanage on his motorcycle, wearing a helmet and carrying cash, when tragedy struck.

Police initially told her that Jung was hit by an SUV. However, Van de Ven now believes that he was attacked by men, which caused his severe brain injury.

Jung remained unresponsive in a hospital in Peru until his passing in late September.

Facing mounting medical bills, Van de Ven is urging others to prepare for unexpected tragedies by securing power of attorney, long-term care insurance, and life insurance.

"I’m trying to take one day at a time," Van de Ven said.