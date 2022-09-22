Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling

Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip.

The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2.

Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told them she would return home in two weeks following a road trip.

Emily Victoria Benjamin

Officers say she did not return from the trip. Her vehicle was located, unattended, in an Auto Zone parking lot in Sterling, Virginia on September 20.

Her whereabouts are unknown. Investigators said no foul play is suspected in the case.

Benjamin is described as a black female, 5–feet-4-inches tall, approximately 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 540-727-3430 (ext. 5530) or 540-727-7900.