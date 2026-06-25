Virginia water plant reports 2,500-gallon chemical spill, says water not impacted

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The Brief A water treatment facility in Manassas reported a chemical leak early Thursday. Approximately 2,500 gallons of sodium hypochlorite leaked from a supply truck. Officials contained the leak and said the water was not impacted.



A water treatment facility in Northern Virginia reported a large chemical leak on Thursday, but officials say the drinking water was not impacted.

Manassas chemical spill

What we know:

Manassas city officials reported the leak early Thursday, June 25, at the city's facility between Glenkirk and Rollins Ford roads.

According to officials, approximately 2,500 gallons of sodium hypochlorite leaked from the hose of a supplier's truck. Sodium hypochlorite is a chemical found in several common household cleaners. Officials say the chemical is also used to disinfect drinking water.

Crews at the facility noticed the leak quickly and stopped it, the city says.

"Their actions ensured that none of the material entered City of Prince William County waterways," the city said in a press release.

What's next:

While the chemical has been contained, officials said, a licensed contractor needs to come to properly dispose of it.

Why you should care:

City officials said the leak poses no risk to drinking water, the water supply or wildlife in the area. But, residents who live near the plant "may experience the faint odor of the material."