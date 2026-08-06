Mitch McConnell discharged from rehab, will continue recovery at home

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The Brief Sen. Mitch McConnell says he has been discharged from a rehabilitation center. The 84-year-old will continue intensive physical therapy at home on the advice of his doctors. McConnell entered the hospital in June after a fall and has faced continued questions about his health.



Sen. Mitch McConnell said Thursday in a written statement that he has been discharged from a rehabilitation center and will continue his recovery at home.

What McConnell said

"Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

McConnell thanked his doctors, nurses, therapists and hospital staff, as well as those who sent messages of support.

"On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," McConnell said.

Why McConnell was in rehabilitation

McConnell was admitted to a hospital June 14 and later revealed that he had suffered a fall, according to The Associated Press. He was subsequently moved to a rehabilitation facility for physical therapy.

The congressional Office of the Attending Physician said earlier this week that McConnell was completing multiple physical therapy sessions each day to rebuild his strength and reduce his risk of future falls. At that time, he had not yet been medically cleared to leave the facility.

Thursday’s statement marks the first confirmation that he has now been released to continue that treatment at home.

UNITED STATES - MARCH 7: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a news conference after the senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

McConnell’s history with polio

McConnell had polio as a child, and the condition has remained a factor in his mobility, according to his physician’s office.

He has previously acknowledged having difficulty walking and climbing stairs. His doctor said the effects of childhood polio contributed to the need for continued rehabilitation following the fall.

Questions about McConnell’s health

The senator’s extended absence from public events has renewed attention on his health.

McConnell missed Kentucky’s annual Fancy Farm political gathering while he remained in rehabilitation. He said earlier that he was disappointed to miss the event but hoped to return to the Senate and Kentucky soon.

McConnell is not seeking reelection but has said he intends to complete his current Senate term.

What's next:

McConnell said he will remain involved in Senate business while completing physical therapy at home during the chamber’s state work period.

His statement did not provide a date for when he expects to return to the Capitol.