Virginia violent felon escapees spotted in Pennsylvania

Two violent felons who escaped from a Virginia juvenile detention center – including a convicted killer from Spotsylvania County – have been spotted in Pennsylvania.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Rashad Williams, 18, of D.C. and Jabar Taylor, 20, of Virginia, stayed in a Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel on Granite Run Drive.

Surveillance footage captured the pair at a Turkey Hill store on Granite Run Drive and Manheim Pike.

U.S. Marshals are offering $5,000 in compensation for their capture.

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, while Williams was serving time for robbery and malicious wounding.

Three people – including employees who worked at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, as well as a Philadelphia man – have already been arrested in connection with the escape.

According to U.S. Marshals the pair has known ties to Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York. They also have ties to North Carolina.

If you have information that might lead police to the escapees, call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445, or 911.